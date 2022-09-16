Kudos to The Lufkin Daily News for the recent article about Louie Gohmert. Like many other East Texans, I was astounded by his unending stream of gaffes and countless falsehoods.
I have an out-of-state friend who loved to needle me about how Texas politicians are crazy. Hard to defend Texas when there is a website devoted to Louie’s antics. A lot of them are silly and good for a laugh, but it is now known than Gohmert gifted an American flag, that flew over the Capitol, to a Jan. 6 rioter to “celebrate her invaluable work” and called her a “national treasure” and an “American hero” after she was released from prison.
