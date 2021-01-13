Since the destruction of our constitutional freedom is already happening and while there is hopefully still time and space to say it, thanks to LDN for always printing the First Amendment of our Constitution at the top of their opinion page. But there is concern that may end when the radical Democrats and their many cohorts of destruction collude to destroy our freedom of speech, religion, assembly and constitution of our country as a free and sovereign democratic republic when the Democrats take over and allow themselves to make their radical government socialism-communism operational.
On Jan. 6, most of the Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., were desiring to just simply walk to the Capitol and stand to demonstrate peacefully, not to flip the election, but in support of Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley and others for simply making objections to plead for someone in government to please consider much evidence of probable fraud in the November election toward improving future elections integrity.
