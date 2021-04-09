Wayne D. Haglund, president, Angelina County Child Welfare Board, on behalf of board members: Kathy Barrett, Rose Boyd, Carol Chmielewski, Dr. George Fidone, Royce Garrett, Mary Goodwin, Pat Merriwether, Barbara Peterson and Allan Riddle
It’s a tragic fact that Region 5 of the Texas Department of Family & Protective services investigated 4,642 cases of children who were reported as abused or neglected in fiscal year 2020. In Region 5, there were 9 child deaths due to abuse or neglect in 2020. Thankfully, none of those deaths were in Angelina County. In 2020, in Angelina County alone, there were 799 investigations and 291 confirmed cases of child abuse/neglect involving 112 children. There were 59 children removed.
