More than a year ago, the U.S. House passed a bill that would make sure the Naskila electronic bingo facility on the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s land near Livingston stays open. Not a single member of the House, Republican or Democrat, voted against this bill.
But Sen. John Cornyn has stopped the bill in its tracks. Because of Cornyn’s stance, we could lose hundreds of jobs in East Texas and a major source of economic activity. The Senate needs to pass this bill, HR 759, before the end of the year.
