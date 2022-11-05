Hello Angelina County. We are now counting down to the Veterans Day Parade. Come on down to Huntington, the most patriotic town in Angelina County, and join us to honor all the veterans. The parade is scheduled for Nov. 12. Lineup for being in the parade is at 9 a.m. by the middle school gym. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. A program will follow in Centennial Park after the parade.
Please, come out to honor the veterans.
