Most everyone knows the name G. Gordon Liddy, yet fewer people know that he had a longtime radio show with many listeners in East Texas (including myself and many friends who are now gone themselves). Many people also have heard of the fraternal organizations the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. Liddy asked for my assistance in helping him to join both groups. It took a bit of effort, yet I am pleased it was accomplished.
G. Gordon Liddy was born Nov. 30, 1930, and died March 30, 2021 at age 90. He was mainly known for his involvement in Watergate, but thankfully had his prison sentence commuted by President Jimmy Carter, ironically a Democrat. He dubbed me with the nickname “Travelin’ Jim.” The nickname remains and is the basis of my “T-Star-J” livestock brand. Gordon Liddy and I talked many times on the radio and in-person in five U.S. states. He became a real-life friend to me. The G-Man had more virtues than flaws. As noted, he earned a doctorate, his grammar was flawless, he was impeccably dressed in public and he will be dearly missed by his radio listeners in East Texas and nationwide — including me. May “The G-Man” rest in peace.
