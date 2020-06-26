In answer to Dr. Sid Roberts’ article on Sunday, June 14. I have heard a great deal of how President Donald Trump has failed miserably, has been hateful, opportunistic, encouraged violence, etc. What I have seen is a leader who has chosen to lead our nation down a right path in spite of a great deal of opposition from the beginning of his presidency. Some of these are building a wall to set boundaries for our nation, allowing only those who lawfully applied for citizenship; appointing a task force for crime reduction and public safety; tax cuts for Americans; supporting Israel moving the embassy to Jerusalem; standing with Biblical Christian views of one man/one woman marriage; opposing abortion, same sex marriage and homosexuality.
I think he has the right to hold a Bible up in public if he so chooses. These peaceful protestors had attempted to burn a church and did write filthy language on the church itself. That does not qualify as peaceful. His opposition has attacked him continuously since he was elected by the American people. He has been accused of collusion with Russia — a lie from the beginning. He has been faced with (false) impeachment proceedings. He was razzed for coronavirus shutdown from China, then told he did not do enough to stop it. He attempted to work with all leaders in battling the pandemic. Through all of these three to four years, not one good or kind word for these things and other things — only condemnation. The Scripture instructs us to live at peace with all men as much as possible. We are to pursue it but not at any price. We must stand for good over evil, whatever the cost.
