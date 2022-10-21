Red Ribbon Week was started in 1985 when undercover DEA agent Enrique Camarena was murdered, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration started the Red Ribbon Week program to raise awareness around drug prevention.
This year’s theme, “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free,” was created to remind people to celebrate the life that one has and to spend life remaining drug-free. Sometimes the focus of Red Ribbon Week can become lost in the door-decorating contests and the school theme weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.