H.R. 1/S. 1 would federalize our election processes, which are currently run by the states — This is D.C. politicians’ way of trying to make sure the game is rigged in their favor. Politicians already in Washington should not be choosing who goes to Washington. We, the voters, should.
It helps liberals in elections — H.R. 1/S. 1 is designed to fund, elect and maintain liberals in Congress. It even allows for using taxpayer dollars to fund candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.