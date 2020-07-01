I just want to give a big thank you for all law enforcement departments for keeping the public safe. I know there are some people who want to find fault with these departments but they are keeping even you safe too. Again, a big thank you. Keep up the good work.
And a big thank you to the families and friends that are connected to the officers that protect and serve the public. It has to be very hard to hear negative reports of the officers that they love and are friends with. God’s blessings to all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.