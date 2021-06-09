As a Democrat it was refreshing to recently hear that our outnumbered Texas Democrats had thrown a wrench into the Republican plot to restrict voting rights. This legislation was a transparent attempt to keep old white men lording over the whole Texas population.
Our lawmakers had a golden opportunity to do something about the Texas power grid and many other important state needs. Instead they spent time dithering over where a transgender teen could pee, plotted to take away a woman’s right to have control over her body and let a modest expansion to the already stingy Texas medical marijuana program not even come up for debate.
