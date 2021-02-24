According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Excessive drinking is responsible for more than 3,500 deaths and 210,000 years of potential lives lost among people under age 21 each year.”
To help combat this tragic statistic, the Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars and The Coalition have created an initiative called “Project Sticker Shock.” The purpose of Project Sticker Shock is to educate both the members and leaders of the community on the dangerous effects of underage drinking and the consequences of purchasing alcohol for minors.
Project Sticker Shock is scheduled for March 1-5 when the Drug-Free All-Stars will be venturing around our county, placing informational stickers on alcoholic beverages and products.
These stickers serve as a reminder to parents, guardians and community members that purchasing and serving alcohol to minors is both dangerous and highly consequential. With events such as spring break, prom and graduation quickly approaching, it is increasingly important to inform as many people as possible of these consequences.
By sharing your knowledge on this difficult, pressing subject, you never know whose life you may be saving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.