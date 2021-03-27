=I was appalled at Rufus Duncan Jr.’s letter to the editor on March 26, 2021. Mark Hicks is an honest tax-paying citizen, and to think that he is intentionally failing to pay taxes is beyond belief. It is interesting that this is now being brought up, especially since Mark is running for mayor. How about let’s keep the back room politics out of a small town mayoral election, and let the candidates’ leadership and accomplishments prove their worth.
