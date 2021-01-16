Thank you to The Lufkin Daily News and Grace Juarez for the article last Sunday regarding the Community Connection Award sponsored by Suddenlink in partnership with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Also, a special thanks to Suddenlink and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football for selecting the Lufkin Panthers along with nine other schools/communities for this year’s award.
I truly appreciate being selected and am honored to represent our great community. Lufkin is a special place to live, work and play, and has an unwavering spirit of community and giving. We have an excellent school system under the leadership of Lynn Torres with caring teachers, dedicated employees, strong leaders and a committed school board. The support for the students comes in a variety of ways from local businesses, churches, booster clubs, band parents, service clubs and, of course, our parents and citizens.
