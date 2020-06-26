Here’s one from deep left field. I’m 97 years old. I was drafted out of San Jose State College on Jan. 7, 1943, and served in the CBI from Aug. 7, 1944, to the end of the war. I’m writing my World War II story, and I need the name of an old Texas boy I flew with in China. I think his name was Capt. Roy Hughes of the 2nd Air Transport Service, and he was based at Luliang, Yunnan Province, China, in 1944-45.
Now, when I say, “I flew with” Capt. Hughes, I mean I was a passenger on one of his flights delivering gas (by the 57-gallon barrels) to outlying bases. I was an air traffic controller at Luliang, and occasionally on a day off, I would hop a flight to see more of China.
