I was one of the 600 who got my COVID-19 vaccination Friday. My apprehension about joining a crowd faded away after I did my paperwork (which I’m sure they’ll streamline in the future) and entered the building, where line was only four people, masked and distanced. The processing tables were widely spaced. We moved from there to vaccine stations which were expertly managed. The shot was painless and whole process was about 15 minutes. Then we moved to another room where we distanced and waited until the possibility for a reaction had passed and I was released with an appointment to return for second shot. I am thankful for this vaccination and grateful to Sharon Shaw, her public health district team, and to the Brookshire Brothers pharmacies. They all did an excellent job. I encourage everyone to register when new supplies are available. We can beat this virus if we get vaccinated.
