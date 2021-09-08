I am so proud to be an American. I am proud of our heroes who give their all to help people in need. No matter who you are, our heroes are always there to help when called upon, no matter what state you live in. We are in such a precarious time but you can always count on our heroes to be there. So a great big thank you.
