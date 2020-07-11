“It is time for America to wake up and face the facts.” That was stated in the same time Barack Obama started running for president and Mr. Trump started building his base to make America great again. America is made up with the good, bad and the ugly.
Mr. Trump knew those that felt like him, that a Black man in the White House is going too far, so he tried everything, but Mr. Obama still won, not only the one term they said they were to see that he would make, but the second term. I have seen many things that some of the ugly has done, but I have also seen and know some of the good has done. Mr. Trump did not hide how he felt about other races. He was honest about when only Blacks were in the back America was great. These are just a few things he stated: that only Blacks understood what it meant to be a Black man. Or when a Black spoke up in a rally, there was a time he would be taken out on a stretcher, rough them up, if you get in trouble, I’ll pay your fine. I thank you, Mr. Trump, for being honest and true about you and your base, but you made one mistake. You said you were the only “I am.” There is no one who can say that they are the “I am.” God will not allow it (Isaiah 42:8, 12, Exodus 3:13-14, St. John 3:16). I am the only (John 14:6). I am the door (John 11:25). I am the new resurrection and life (John 13:13) Call me master and Lord, I am (John 14:6). I am the way (Revelations 22:13).
