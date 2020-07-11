The AP article covering the Fourth of July celebration at Mt. Rushmore contained the headline “Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore.” I watched and listened to the TV coverage very carefully and heard nothing urging division by our president. I heard and saw the president of the United States proudly talking about the accomplishments, principles and values of the greatest country on our planet. He appealed to the end of riots, destruction of property, tearing down statues and defaming our heroes.
It seems those rioting have a one-party vision of what a hero is. There are heroes on both sides of a conflict, not just one side. If the destruction of our wonderful statues is to only honor one side of our wars, they might have a different perception if they had pledged their lives and fortunes as our founding fathers did. Our citizens will continue to have a negative view of media reporting as long as they continue to distort the facts instead of reporting truthful stories.
