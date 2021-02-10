Don’t be afraid to take the coronavirus vaccine. I took my first vaccine shot on Feb. 4 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Every part of my visit was comfortable and easy. Helpful personnel were there from the start, from directing traffic to giving information to attendees. I especially appreciated a helpful volunteer who pushed my wheelchair across the parking lot for me.
Every part of my visit was super smooth and easy. I go back March 3, to receive the second shot. And except for a slightly sore arm the next day, I was fine.
