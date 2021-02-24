To the FBI agents who died on the job,
A suspect their lives did rob.
They died saving children from him,
Because somebody did sound the alarm.
Where do we find such brave women and men,
Who work to save little little children from sin.
May the Lord watch over them every day,
And send your angels to watch over them without delay.
May the Lord take them up to heaven above,
And shower them with his pure clean love.
They don’t have to suffer anymore,
And their actions became FBI lore.
