Time for a change
I fully agree with the Don R. Brawley letter to the editor a few days ago and would like to add some comments that are floating around the airwaves. President Joe Biden promised in his election bid how he was all for the great American ideals for all people, and not that of Bernie Sanders. However, what we have come to find out after he was elected is his agenda seems to center around the following, according to some thoughts from the great senator from Louisiana, John Kennedy: higher taxes, more spending, more debt, more regulations, weaker military, open borders, taxpayer funding, funded abortion, turn cops into social workers, wind power, solar power and no fossil fuels.
