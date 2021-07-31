I currently have two sons who are serving in the Texas Army National Guard and they were both informed their monthly and annual training has been canceled for next month due to the lack of funds. Basically, the Texas Army National Guard is broke, having spent all its money on the units that deployed to D.C.
So while our National Guard sits around broke, our Democratic legislators are enjoying a taxpayer-funded vacation in D.C. while they should be back here in Texas taking care of business instead of whining to Congress about how unfair things are for them in Texas. What about the taxpaying registered voters here in Texas who depend on the Texas National Guard in times of emergency?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.