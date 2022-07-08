We the people of America have decided to have our own way. The Holy Bible, God’s written word, is not for us — we can do better with our news, giving 24 hours of things people want to hear.
We have a Supreme Court, the federal court, which is the highest in the judical system of the United States, the highest appellate court in most states, those that make rules to those they support — not the will of the people nor the will of the Supreme Being.
