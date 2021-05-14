I appreciate our EMS drivers. They are our heroes; they are the ones who come to us when we need help no matter who you are. I have one that lives next to me and it is a relief to know I have this assurance. Since you are our heroes it is also very important that you take care of yourselves. We need you.
