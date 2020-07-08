In the Friday, July 3rd, edition of The Lufkin Daily News, the Opinion section featured a political cartoon with the heading “Democracy’s Most Important Documents” which listed the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Newspaper. This may have been the case in years past, but the newspaper of today can no longer be considered important by any measure.
In the past, one could turn to the local newspaper to receive unbiased local, state and national news based on facts. The Opinion or Editorial section of the newspaper is where one could find political opinion and other rhetoric. The LDN, along with most other print newspapers, has been committing slow suicide by becoming nothing more than a platform for political propaganda. This poison flows through the veins of news articles, opinion columns and letters to the editor.
