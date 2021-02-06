There seems to be a lack of information for the residents of Angelina County concerning the COVID-19 vaccines. All we are told is that we will be called when our names come up on a list. We were also told we should have a copy of the master list to see when we would get the vaccines.
When I asked about the “list,” or where to see or get the list, they can’t tell me anything else about it. The only information we get is (after the fact) and reading it in the paper that 600 shots were given and no information when the next vaccine will be given. There have been several clinics of 600 starting several weeks ago.
