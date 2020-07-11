In response to Dr. Sid Roberts’ article printed on June 14, 2020, I would like to thank him for having the courage and spiritual strength to speak the truth concerning the president. What you said was not “hurtful rhetoric” as someone stated in their response. The contents of your letter were not insulting or hurtful to those who stand for what is right. Often times the truth is difficult to hear and hard to receive when you are wrong, and that is what those responding in opposition to your letter are struggling with.
A Christian is to be a follower of Jesus Christ in all areas. True Christianity does not afford followers the privilege to pick and choose which areas of Christianity to exemplify, nor does it allow one to manipulate the contents of the Holy Bible in order to cater to one’s preference or justify corrupt behavior. If your Christianity allows you to prefer one person over another because of the color of skin, social status, etc., you have completely missed the purpose of Christianity.
