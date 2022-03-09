While underage drinking has been on an overall decline for the past three decades, this decline has stalled since 2015. According to the most recent data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 19.2% of individuals aged 12 to 20 have consumed alcohol in the past 30 days, and 10% of these individuals were children aged 12 to 17. This drinking is unhealthy and often unsafe, as underage drinkers consume 90% of their alcohol through binge drinking and there are nearly 2.4 million occurrences of teen drunk driving every month.
Furthermore, teens who begin drinking before the age of 15 have a 41% chance of struggling with alcoholism compared to 10% of those who started drinking at 21. This is a public health crisis.
