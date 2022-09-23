From the time I was a child, my mother taught me that the Holy Bible is the written word of God Jehovah (Psalm 83-19). It will teach us how to be wise (Prov 1-1-9). My mother said following God’s instructions were the best way to train your children (Prov. 6-20) (Prov 22-6) (Prov 23-13-14) (Eph 6-1-3).
I was blessed to be born in a time when parents, church, school and the neighborhood were family. We called people aunt and uncle only to come to find out they were not kin to us. It was hard to get into any trouble with so many watching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.