As a resident of Longview, I get to Lufkin regularly. I read The Lufkin Daily News editorial about the possibility of doing a ‘‘study’’ to determine the length of time trains block automobile traffic. One thing that has proved effective here in downtown Longview is three major overpass/underpasses designed to allow motorists to continue on their journeys and allows for the occasional delays in which railroad trains have to sit idle while waiting on sidetrack for an opposing train to pass. It is costly; but it is a win-win solution for both car drivers and train engineers. Cities such as Lufkin have to remember that in many cases “the railroad was there first.” Economic growth depends on trains to transport goods to consumers. While car drivers may feel uncomfortable with delays, it is a necessary occurrence. Even if overpasses are approved, they would take years to build and require tax dollars. In the end, it would be worth it. Think long-term.
LETTER: Thinking long-term
- James A. Marples, Longview (with family in Lufkin)
-
-
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Lufkin woman taken to Tyler hospital after three-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Sheriff's office arrests mother of man charged in his wife's death
- Grand jury indicts man on charge of abandoning kids at Petty's
- Lufkin Pride provides safe space, acceptance
- BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Dessert, lunch options expanding in Lufkin
- Sheriff’s office investigating death on Dudley Road
- Zavalla ISD increasing its security measures districtwide
- 9-acre wildfire reported off Southwood Drive
- The stadium that changed everything: Building the Astrodome
- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquires new land for Neches River National Wildlife Refuge
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.