As a resident of Longview, I get to Lufkin regularly. I read The Lufkin Daily News editorial about the possibility of doing a ‘‘study’’ to determine the length of time trains block automobile traffic. One thing that has proved effective here in downtown Longview is three major overpass/underpasses designed to allow motorists to continue on their journeys and allows for the occasional delays in which railroad trains have to sit idle while waiting on sidetrack for an opposing train to pass. It is costly; but it is a win-win solution for both car drivers and train engineers. Cities such as Lufkin have to remember that in many cases “the railroad was there first.” Economic growth depends on trains to transport goods to consumers. While car drivers may feel uncomfortable with delays, it is a necessary occurrence. Even if overpasses are approved, they would take years to build and require tax dollars. In the end, it would be worth it. Think long-term.