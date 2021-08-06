First, a message to Black people and also all others: I am an old white man but not your enemy. Although the real enemy, that is the Biden-Harris radical Democrat party bunch doing a destructive Marxist-communistic takeover of our federal government, would probably say I am your enemy, a white supremacist, since I am a white conservative Christian, Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump. For a long time that radical bunch has been trying to destroy our country by turning Black people against white people with false accusations of racism, white supremacy and collective movements like BLM, 1619 Project, CRT, etc., to put wrong, evil hate into the minds of people, especially in schools to poison minds of young people, leading them astray from God’s way. Please read the books ‘‘The War To Destroy Christian America’’ by David Horowitz and ‘‘American Marxism’’ by Mark Levin.
No, I am not an enemy, and would prefer to be your friend under the Grace of God, needed by us all, in tune with the song ‘‘Amazing Grace,’’ while either singing or humming and thinking of the words and the healing, saving Grace of God through Jesus Christ of Christianity, and to pray for hope “on earth as it is in heaven.”
