God created Heaven and Earth (Genesis 1:1). The Earth is the Lord and the fullness thereof the world and they that dwell therein (Psalms 24:1). God loved the world (John 3:16, John 14:6). The Holy Bible is the written word of God. We are to study it (2 Timothy 2:15).
God has dwelt with man down through the years, but He warns us of that in Romans 2:1-11. My prayer is for all that have suffered this COVID-19. I have friends and now my loved ones who have it. God gave us his answer in 2 Chronicles 7:14, but the church decided to turn from God to fellow man, even trying to teach us that man can take God out of everything. Please study Psalms 62:11-12.
