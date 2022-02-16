Saw headline 2/11 regarding area athletes being named All State. Clicked article and WahLah, I was able to read 3 lines. Same day, same time I clicked on article headline regarding snoop dog buying a record company, WOW, was able to read the entire article. Seems very racist to me. LDN more and more leftwing by the day.
Editor’s note: If you subscribe to the paper, which costs $19.50 per month, you could read everything in print, online or on your phone.
