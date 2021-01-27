The main vehicle the government owns is the vehicle called “The Beast,” the black suburban the president rides around in. “Coincidentally,” the word beast is used 20 times in the book of Revelation, probably a negative system, a strong source with news media or trying to shape people in America to their beliefs. Daniel 12:10 says many shall be purified and made white and tried, but the wicked shall do wickedly and none of the wicked shall understand but the wise shall understand Scripture. I’m going to have to believe all of them or none.
I believe they will shut churches down or charge high taxes to stay open. They will blame it on the virus but really it’s that anti-Christ Communist spirit. The Republican Party won the presidential election but could not prove it or get a judge to overrule because I think the Lord wanted Democrats to win, maybe to shape things up for the end time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.