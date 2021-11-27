Bob Flournoy’s column was rude, uncalled for and slanderous. I am friends with Kermit and Terry. Neither one of these men is opposed to the unit-road system and to accuse them of fraud is ridiculous. I realize this is not your opinion, but Mr. Flournoy does not speak for everybody nor is he elected. Personally and in most things I do agree with him, but not on this attack. He should take his apparent win and get on to something else.
