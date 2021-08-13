Thanks to Judge Don Lymbery for single-handedly bringing about the implementation of the unit-road system in Angelina County. Even though 76% of the voters in our county voted for the unit-road system last November to bring professionalism to road construction and maintenance, every commissioner fought it tooth and nail before and after the election.
The judge stood alone in the fight to break up the inept and corrupt control the four commissioners held over their little kingdoms. Commissioner Greg Harrison was defeated in the election in November 2020 because he fought the unit-road system. Steve Allen was elected but soon resigned and Lymbery appointed Rod Paulette, who favored the unit-road system. Bobby Cheshire, Terry Pitts and Kermit Kennedy continued to block its implementation.
