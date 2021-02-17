I urge Rep. Louie Gohmert to vote in favor of “H.R.1 — For the People Act of 2021.” This bill is intended “to expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy ... .” These ideals embody the spirit of our nation and emphasize the power of her people. Our country was founded on the ideology that all Americans have an inherent right to shape our government and institutions to benefit the public. This bill empowers Americans to fulfill their civic duty and highlights the most important aspects of our nation.
The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy; therefore, it is the job of elected official to approve legislation that makes voting easy and accessible for all Americans. As a representative of Texas, this bill gives Gohmert the opportunity to extend the duration of the early voting period so a greater number of Texans can get to the polls, automatically register eligible voters and provide online voter registration. It is well beyond time for Texas to illustrate that we can lead in both the technology sector and innovation by joining the 39 other states who have already adopted online voter registration.
Gohmert has been an outspoken proponent of election security in the recent political climate and this bill conveniently provides safeguards to guarantee the integrity of future elections. The 2020 election illustrated how vital Americans find election security so voting in favor of election security provisions should be a simple choice. Requiring voting machines to be manufactured in the U.S. and mandating the retention of paper ballots for auditing purposes is only the beginning.
A vote in favor of H.R.1 is a vote to end corruption in Washington, D.C., ensure election integrity and realign politicians with the interests of their electors. This bill reaffirms the power of the People and encourages the transparency we need most from politicians. I urge Gohmert to vote “Yes” to H.R.1.
