Even though I, like so many people, like to shop at Walmart, what upsets me is that there are still so many people who don’t wear face masks. Don’t be part of the problem, wear a face mask because we are still in a crisis. Please think of the deaths already because of the COVID-19 virus. If not, you need to think of your children and what a great example are you showing them? So please wear face masks.
