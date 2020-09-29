The problem with the decline of American exceptionalism has its roots deep in our parenting skills.
We have not paid attention as the educational requirements of our children were shifted from the 3 Rs, history, civics to a college-prep course. Our children have no appreciation for America because they stopped teaching about it ,and we all sat by and let it happen. In 2013 a study was conducted to test high school students on the same civics test that immigrants take when applying for citizenship to the United States. Ninety-two percent of all immigrants that took the civics exam passed it.
