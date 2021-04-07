The shameful opinions of both Dr. Dallas Pierre (LDN, March 17) and Gary Stallard (LDN, Feb. 26) seem to be in tune with the absurd attitude of poor brainwashed-and-reprogrammed Joe Biden’s accusations in a speech against ‘‘white supremacists’’ when their references to Black History Month use words placing ridicule or insinuations of guilt against white people, all making me wonder if they would wrongly be happy if I should also wrongly apologize for being a white person.
And should I not feel guilty that some people like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln may have seemed more historically important than some other people, not because of ill-will that those others were not also important, but just because of the relative importance of their positions in history as considered by the writers of history books, and other practicalities of alloted time and space (impossible to include everything in all books)?
