For the past few weeks, the mayors of New York City and the District of Columbia have done nothing but whine and cry about the “massive” influx of immigrants they have received from Texas and how it’s overwhelming their city’s ability to care for them. Really?
At last count, New York City had received 7,400 immigrants from Texas, and the District of Columbia had received 1,500. There were an estimated 207,000 detained immigrants last month, so let’s do the math: That’s a total of 8,900 immigrants who have been sent by our governor to these “sanctuary cities.” That’s .04% of the immigrants coming across our border, and now these “sanctuary cities” are asking for billions in aid.
