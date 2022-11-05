A few weeks ago, my car broke down in front of one of the local value stores. I am on crutches and was trying to fix my car but no luck. So I sat in my car waiting on a friend to help, my door was open and my crutches were resting against the door. As I sat there waiting, I noticed no one asked if I was OK or if I needed any help. I put my crutches inside the car out of sight and the second person who walked by asked if I needed any help. I said no and thanked them for asking.
This troubles me some because when I drive around, I see crosses out in yards, sometimes three, and I have a lot of people telling me to have a blessed day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.