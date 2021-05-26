Attention soon-to-be high school seniors. I’m Michael Hill, a Drug-Free All-Star from Lufkin High School, and I’m here to tell you why you should join the Drug-Free All-Stars for your 2021-22 school year.
The All-Stars’ main goal is to prevent drug use and the spread of it through our community, and at the core of the Drug-Free All-Stars in my eyes is community. Having the opportunity to spread the word of prevention directly to people in our community is something most people will never get the chance to do, and by doing so you’ll be introduced to some amazing people leading this community.
