Being a retired firefighter from the Lufkin Fire Department, I understand this situation. The leaders have decided to cut out EMS outside the city. They tried to justify their decision on the front page of the Aug. 1 Lufkin Daily News.
People who live outside the city pay taxes in the city, college, school, etc. Although I have a business in town, I think those outside the city limits are getting a bad deal. The article stated no more service by LFD. We can tell where city limits end on main outlets out of town, but other roads you cannot always, so you might refuse someone and they pass along. Wouldn’t that be something? What if there were a bad wreck, maybe around Redland, with 20 children hurt, I guess they could call Rivercrest Emergency Service.
