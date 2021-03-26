I hope this letter will help someone who has gone through this time of sorrow as I have. This virus is so bad, it takes away loved ones who we can’t be with at the end. My husband Prophet Shelton, a man after God’s own heart, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2020. My husband was always going about to help others, never concerned about himself. When I would tell him he had to take a break and slow down, he would just say, “I’m OK. I will be all right.” He devoted his life to helping his family and others. He loved the Lord and knew the Lord commanded us to love one another.
Love is not what you say, it’s what you do. My precious husband showed the church was never closed, just the building. I am a living witness the church is alive and open 24-7. It has been showing up for me every day since Prophet went to be with the Lord. I truly learned the church is not the name on the building, but the born again believers in Christ are one body (1 Corinthians 12:12-14). Thank you, body (the church), for showing up in my time, calling me and giving me food and water and seeing that my needs are met.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.