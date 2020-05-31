My name is Tia Davis and I am a Drug-Free All Star with Lufkin High School. Although this school year was shortened due to the COVID-19 virus, the year wasn’t short on memories I have made as an Angelina County Drug-Free All-Star. Not only did I meet new friends through the All-Star program, but all of the All-Stars shared a common goal of wanting to help enrich our community. Every All-Star comes from a different background and has a different reason for being a part of the team.
For me, I joined to share my story and to be a part of a positive change in the Lufkin community. Every month was a new adventure into a deeper understanding of how tobacco, drugs and alcohol affect our community. I encourage the incoming Senior Class of 2021 to join the All-Star program. All current juniors who are committed to a drug-, alcohol-, tobacco-free life are eligible to apply. Join an organization that goes above and beyond to protect and educate its community while being a part of something bigger than yourself. Today is the deadline for the 2020-21 Angelina County Drug-Free All-Star application.
The application can be found on The Coalition’s website at angelinacoalition.org/youth. If you have questions about the Drug-Free All-Stars or about the application, please email abaker@angelinacoalition.org.
