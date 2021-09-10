From the time when I was a child, I was taught the Holy Bible was the written word of God, and after more than 80 years of studying it, I believe it and in what Jesus said in 2 Peter 3-9.
This is my desire after reading Charles Nick’s letter on Aug. 6: Mr. Nick, I pray you would just think about what Jesus would do — as he tells us in Titus, Chapter 3 followed by Prov. 17-17 and 18-24. The Holy Bible, God’s written word, has been forgotten, just like Jesus said it would be in 2 Tim 4 13.
