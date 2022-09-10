There are many factors in one’s recovery process, but family and peer support are extremely vital. This is why in September, people all over the nation come together and show their support for those in recovery and the gains they have made. National Recovery Month focuses not only on educating the community on ways to help those who struggle with addiction, but each year they work toward better treatments and techniques to help those in recovery.
To help show support, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas is inviting current and former clients and their family and friends to celebrate their successes during Recovery in the Park Sept. 24 at Kiwanis Park. For a person in recovery, watching their loved ones continuously caring and showing support helps motivate them to continue their sober journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.