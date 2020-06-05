Let us remember June 6th, 1944,
When the U.S. and Allied armies kicked open the door,
The Airborne troops landed behind enemy lines,
They were really in a bind.
They fought all night long,
Their tactics were very strong.
They were separated from their units and friends,
The battle for Europe was about to begin.
The Seaborne troops did not fare well,
Many of them were hit and fell.
They battled up that bloody beach,
And the defenses they did breach.
D-Day was the beginning of the end for the Third Reich,
They were about to see how the Allies fight.
The Axis armies began to retreat,
They were about to taste defeat.
Now the battles are far in the past,
Many of the veterans to this day did not last.
Please, dear Lord, take them up to be by your side,
Where with you they will forever reside.
